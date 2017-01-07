The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Pittsburgh Steelers.

Local Pittsburgh chain refuses to serve fish ahead of match with Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh is on a collision course with the Miami Dolphins this weekend in the NFL’s wild card round.

There isn’t any real bad blood or established rivalry between the two teams, but that may change after this crucial matchup.

Some fans of the team are taking the concept of the matchup to its furthest possible extremes with their food choices.

One iconic restaurant chain in the city won’t be serving fish ahead of the Sunday tilt against the Phins.

If someone in the Steel City was looking for a fish sandwich or fish and chips before the game, they are not going to be getting it from Primanti Bros.

In a statement they said: “In a hometown display of solidarity and support for its black-and-gold Steelers, Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar will halt the sale of any fish sandwiches during the lead-up to Sunday’s NFL playoff game.”

The chain is famous for serving sandwiches piled high with french fries and coleslaw atop whatever protein is being served.

Many fans will be showing their support in solidarity with the restaurant’s move to not feature any fish at the 37 locations around the city.

Dolphins are not technically fish, but the sentiment is that anything from the ocean is basically untrustworthy.

After the feud, things will probably shift back to normal, and if the Steelers win, then the entire town might be in the mood for a victory fish sandwich.

