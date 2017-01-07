Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Messi has been in FIFA since FIFA 06.

Video shows Lionel Messi's continuous improvement from FIFA 06 to FIFA 17

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For the first time in seven years, Lionel Messi was not the highest-rated player in the latest FIFA game.

EA Sports gave the Barcelona star a rating of 93 in FIFA 17, one less than the rating Cristiano Ronaldo received.

None of this will bother Messi, of course. He has bigger things to worry about, such as beating Ronaldo to the La Liga title and the Champions League.

Article continues below

And being the second best player on a video game played by millions around the world isn’t such a bad achievement.

Especially when you consider that Messi’s rating in FIFA 06, the first time he was included in the game, was just 78.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

A YouTube video that highlights Messi’s continuous improvement on FIFA has been published. It specifically highlights how his shot power, free-kick accuracy, curve and overall rating have increased.

Check it out below.

We don’t know about you but the biggest thing we learned from that video is just how much graphics have improved in 12 years.

How Messi's facial features have changed

Another video that shows how Messi’s facial features and entire stats have changed from FIFA 06 to FIFA 17 was produced last year.

The Argentinian was helpless to prevent Barcelona succumbing to a defeat in the first leg of their Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Barca trailed 2-0 when Messi scored a free-kick in the second half, and Luis Enrique’s team were unable to find an equaliser despite Bilbao ending the game with nine men.

Messi's free-kick vs Bilbao

“The goal has given us a lot of oxygen, although we deserved to equalise from all the chances we created,” Enrique reflected, per Sport. “But we were missing accuracy over the final metres.

“It was the worst possible scenario but we managed to gain control after the break. The second half was an example of what we need to do as a team.

“Athletic stayed loyal to their methods. It was high-pressure football and they always know how to cause problems.”

Does Messi deserve a lower rating than Ronaldo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Neymar
EA SPORTS FIFA
Gerard Pique
Lionel Messi
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again