Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Barcelona felt they could have had at least one penalty vs Bilbao .

Gerard Pique facing punishment for comment about referee

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Not many people will have backed Athletic Bilbao to beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.

Luis Enrique's men struggled at the San Mamés Stadium despite the hosts eventually going down to nine men.

Lionel Messi found the back of the net after his team-mates went 2-0 down inside half an hour, but you'd have expected Barca to have made more of their two-man advantage.

Article continues below

More bitter fans of the La Liga champions will point to the fact that they should have had a penalty at the end of the first half when Neymar was clearly fouled inside the area, but the performance still wasn't good enough.

As you can probably tell, referee Fernandez Borbalan had a busy time of it, and he wasn't the most popular man in either dressing room after the game.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Gerard Pique - who also probably should have won a penalty - was furious, quoted via Sport:

"The penalty on Neymar was extremely clear and the one that Gorka did to me, too.

"Football, not roulette" 

"But we know how this works already. And we saw what happened yesterday in Sevilla vs Madrid. In line with what's happened recently.

"We want to play football and not roulette, which is what this refereeing causes."

FBL-ESP-CUP-ATHLETIC-BARCELONA

Oh dear. The Catalan should probably have thought more carefully before coming out with that last sentence, as unsurprisingly, he's now facing big trouble.

According to the same source, the Technical Committee of Referees will be meeting on Monday to analyse his comments and the former Manchester United defender could be hit with a ban.

Barca infuriated 

They may have been same bad decisions, but you just can't say things like that if you want to keep your nose clean.

Aritz Aduriz also appeared to punch Samuel Umtiti, but that went unpunished. You can see why Pique and his team-mates were angry.

Athletic Club v Barcelona - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

It's also worth bearing in mind that this referee has previous with Barcelona. Borbalan is the same official who in 2014 booked Messi for time-wasting as he nursed an injury having been hit by a bottle thrown from the Valencia end.

Unfortunately, though, it looks like it's going to be Pique who suffers the greatest fallout from the game. He really needs to be more careful with his words in future.

Should players be banned for commenting on the referee if it's justified? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Barcelona
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again