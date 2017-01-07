Not many people will have backed Athletic Bilbao to beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.

Luis Enrique's men struggled at the San Mamés Stadium despite the hosts eventually going down to nine men.

Lionel Messi found the back of the net after his team-mates went 2-0 down inside half an hour, but you'd have expected Barca to have made more of their two-man advantage.

Article continues below

More bitter fans of the La Liga champions will point to the fact that they should have had a penalty at the end of the first half when Neymar was clearly fouled inside the area, but the performance still wasn't good enough.

As you can probably tell, referee Fernandez Borbalan had a busy time of it, and he wasn't the most popular man in either dressing room after the game.

Article continues below

Gerard Pique - who also probably should have won a penalty - was furious, quoted via Sport:

"The penalty on Neymar was extremely clear and the one that Gorka did to me, too.

"Football, not roulette"

"But we know how this works already. And we saw what happened yesterday in Sevilla vs Madrid. In line with what's happened recently.

"We want to play football and not roulette, which is what this refereeing causes."

Oh dear. The Catalan should probably have thought more carefully before coming out with that last sentence, as unsurprisingly, he's now facing big trouble.

According to the same source, the Technical Committee of Referees will be meeting on Monday to analyse his comments and the former Manchester United defender could be hit with a ban.

Barca infuriated

They may have been same bad decisions, but you just can't say things like that if you want to keep your nose clean.

Aritz Aduriz also appeared to punch Samuel Umtiti, but that went unpunished. You can see why Pique and his team-mates were angry.

It's also worth bearing in mind that this referee has previous with Barcelona. Borbalan is the same official who in 2014 booked Messi for time-wasting as he nursed an injury having been hit by a bottle thrown from the Valencia end.

Unfortunately, though, it looks like it's going to be Pique who suffers the greatest fallout from the game. He really needs to be more careful with his words in future.

Should players be banned for commenting on the referee if it's justified? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms