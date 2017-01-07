Ever since Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors, he has been the focal point of their juggernaut offense.

While back-to-back NBA MVP Steph Curry and All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all play similarly important roles, Durant has become the go-to guy in important situations due to the fact that very few players in the league can check him.

That premise was on display on Friday night.

In the process of blowing a 24-point lead, the Warriors found themselves clinging to a two-point lead (111-109) late in the fourth quarter with the game clock in the mid-30’s. When Curry brought the ball up the court, Durant called for it, understanding that his matchup against Zach Randolph was a major mismatch.

However, it was clear that both Curry and Green were upset over Durant’s isolation idea. Check out their clear reactions before and after Durant spotted up (and missed) a three-pointer.

This type of reaction is typical for Green, who is one of the most outspoken players in the league. But, we very rarely see Curry display visible frustration.

As a result, the Grizzlies tied the game at 111 and forced overtime, where they outclassed the home team Warriors in a shocking comeback victory.

Perhaps the back-to-back MVP was upset that he didn’t get a chance to ice the game for his team. After all, Curry had been the best player on the court all night, finishing with 40 points on 15-of-27 shooting after the overtime inflated his numbers.

Green carried over his frustration through the timeout after the play and onto the next possession on the court, voicing his concerns to Durant, who seemed to understand where his teammate was coming from.

Durant’s isolation call didn’t fit into Golden State’s philosophy that preaches team basketball and finding the open man.

But, there will be some growing pains along the way.

With the loss, the Warriors are 31-6 and still hold the NBA’s best record.

Two of those losses have come against the Grizzlies, who improved to 23-16 with the impressive comeback victory.