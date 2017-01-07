It has been nearly three years since Kevin Pietersen has featured in an England shirt, but that has not deterred his fans from voicing their opinions in support of him, especially by one of the eminent personalities in Piers Morgan.

Morgan has always been a keen advocate of the Englishman and has time-and-again called for his return to the international circuit.

Pietersen scored a brilliant 73 off 46 balls in the Big Bash League on Saturday, leading the Melbourne Stars to a thumping 46-run win over city rivals Renegades.

The former England international was in no mood to waste any time on the crease as he started the onslaught right from the first ball of his innings.

He belted a quickfire 73 runs, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, in 46 balls before being caught off a good-length delivery by Sunil Narine.

He managed an impressive strike rate of 158.70 as he departed the field in the 17th over. It was the ninth half-century for the talisman in 20 innings in BBL.

Speaking on his performance, The Guardian quoted the 36-year-old saying: “I’m in boundary mode at the moment.

“As long as I pick the right options, I should be OK.”

Morgan, on the other hand, has maintained his stance about the axing of Pietersen, claiming that it was due to personal issues with the board that he lost his place in the national team, rather than his performances on the pitch.

He has been quite vocal in his support through social media, although there has been a backlash from a large number of people, denouncing his statements.

The Good Morning Britain presenter questioned why anyone would not have a talented professional like Pietersen in their squad, especially after England’s embarrassing loss to India in the recently concluded Test series in the subcontinent.

The duo share a good camaraderie with both seen golfing together at times, however, they do enter into friendly banter on Twitter in regard to their affinity towards their football clubs.

Pietersen supports Chelsea, while Morgan is known to back Arsenal for years.

Morgan primarily blames former cricketer Andrew Strauss for Pietersen’s ouster and never shied away from reiterating his opinion on the issue.

Despite the breathtaking action from the Brit, it remains to be seen if the ECB notices the scenario taking into consideration the current plight of the national team under Alastair Cook.

