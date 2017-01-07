Official online NBA destination in the UK

Stat proves James Harden is having MVP-caliber season

While it’s still early in the NBA season, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook has captured everyone’s attention and has already been anointed by many as the league’s MVP for his stellar play.

That’s the effect of averaging a triple-double.

While Westbrook’s praise has certainly been warranted, Houston Rockets point guard James Harden is quietly putting together his best professional season and is thriving in the up-tempo offense that new head coach Mike D’Antoni has implemented.

On the season, not only has Harden averaged a remarkable 27.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game, but he has also led the Rockets to the league’s most surprising record to this point at 29-9.

Further, his consistency has been unmatched by anyone else in the league.

Posting six-straight 20-10 games is a feat in itself. But he’s accomplished that streak three separate times this season, while the rest of the NBA hasn’t produced a single player who has done it once.

Not even Westbrook.

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

While Harden’s offensive numbers have been inflated based on Houston’s run-and-gun style of play, it’s amazing to see the progression that he’s made and how he’s taken his game to the next level this season.

As a result, he is beginning to receive some love from influential media pundits like Stephen A. Smith.

Harden and the Rockets take on Westbrook and the Thunder next on Sunday, March 26th. Until then, each will continue to make their case for the league’s most prestigious honor.

