Miami likely doesn’t get into the playoffs without help from 24-year-old standout Jarvis Landry, who helped their offence take flight in 2016.

Unfortunately, hauling a touchdown catch in last week against the New England Patriots also came at a cost to the young receiver's wallet.

Landry was fined $48,618 for his two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the New England Patriots.

Those are eye-popping numbers for a celebration penalty, but this is the extent to which the NFL is committed to cutting down on endzone celebrations.

The LSU product has had an amazing year as he caught 94 passes for 1,136 yards and led his team in receptions.

Article continues below

In his first three seasons, he has 288 catches for 3,051 yards which is tied for the most in NFL history for the first three campaigns for any player.

His play was a huge reason that Miami’s offence got better as the season went along and he should be commended for that.

Just like his good friend and proclaimed “brother” Odell Beckham Jr., he has to be careful with showing his emotions on the field as he will be targeted whenever there is some sort of spectacle to be found.

Fans are hoping that he can make a big impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, then people can focus on the positive contributions rather than a momentary outburst.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms