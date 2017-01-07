In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry hit with huge fine for endzone celebration

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Miami likely doesn’t get into the playoffs without help from 24-year-old standout Jarvis Landry, who helped their offence take flight in 2016.

Unfortunately, hauling a touchdown catch in last week against the New England Patriots also came at a cost to the young receiver's wallet.

Landry was fined $48,618 for his two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the New England Patriots.

Those are eye-popping numbers for a celebration penalty, but this is the extent to which the NFL is committed to cutting down on endzone celebrations.

The LSU product has had an amazing year as he caught 94 passes for 1,136 yards and led his team in receptions.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

In his first three seasons, he has 288 catches for 3,051 yards which is tied for the most in NFL history for the first three campaigns for any player.

His play was a huge reason that Miami’s offence got better as the season went along and he should be commended for that.

Just like his good friend and proclaimed “brother” Odell Beckham Jr., he has to be careful with showing his emotions on the field as he will be targeted whenever there is some sort of spectacle to be found.

Fans are hoping that he can make a big impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, then people can focus on the positive contributions rather than a momentary outburst.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AFC East
AFC
Miami Dolphins
Ryan Tannehill
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again