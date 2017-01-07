Benfica and Porto have dominated the Portuguese Liga in recent years meaning Sporting CP have struggled to keep up with the pace.

In fact, Sporting haven’t won the league title since 2002. Incredible.

Their current squad doesn’t boast too many world-class stars with Portuguese internationals Adrien Silva and William Carvalho being the two standout stars.

But that’s not to say that they haven’t had world-class talent in the past.

In fact, Sporting have had some incredible players in recent years. Therefore, with help from Squawka, we’ve decided to have a look at the amazing XI they could have if they haven’t sold any of their key players.

Goalkeeper | Rui Patricio

Patricio has been at Sporting his entire career making almost 400 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old is still at the club and has established himself as a legend.

Right Back: Cedric Soares

Southampton signed Cedric last summer for £4.7 million and he’s proving to be an excellent signing. Still only 25, the right-back has already made 16 appearances for Portugal.

Centre Back: Jose Fonte

Fonte never really made it at Sporting before spending numerous spells at lower Portuguese clubs. He moved to Crystal Palace on loan in 2007 before making the move permanent. He’s excelled at Southampton but has recently handed in a transfer request.

Centre Back: Eric Dier

Sporting will surely regret selling Dier for just £4 million back in the summer of 2014. He’s now an important member as Tottenham attempt to challenge for the league title.

Left Back: Marcos Rojo

Manchester United spent £16 million on Rojo in August 2014 and he still features heavily in their side. In his two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford, he’s played 75 times.

Defensive Midfield: William Carvalho

Carvalho is currently vice-captain at Sporting at the age of 24. He's a regular in the Portuguese national side and an important player for his club side. Will he be tempted with a move to a bigger club soon?

Centre Midfield: Joao Mario

Last summer, Mario signed for Inter Milan for a massive €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses. He’s only recently turned 23 and has earned as many caps for Portugal. He could become a superstar in the future.

Centre Midfield: Joao Moutinho

Moutinho isn’t exactly a fan favourite at Sporting after he left for Porto in 2010 after six seasons at the club. Three years later, he signed for Monaco for €25 million, where he remains. He’s also racked up an impressive 94 caps for Portugal.

Right Wing: Nani

Nani was snapped up by Manchester United after just two seasons at Sporting in a deal worth €25.5 million. He spent seven campaigns at the Theatre of Dreams before returning to Sporting on loan for the 2014/15 season. He’s now at Valencia, aged 30.

Left Wing: Cristiano Ronaldo

If Sporting knew just how incredible Ronaldo was going to turn out, maybe they would have asked United to spend more than the £12.24 million they paid for him in 2003. In fairness, he had only been in the first-team for one season, scoring just three goals in 25 league matches.

However, he’s gone onto become one of the best players the sport has ever seen and recently won his fourth Ballon d’Or.

Striker: Islam Slimani

Slimani scored an incredible 27 goals in the league in his final season at Sporting during the 2015/16 season. He was snapped up by champions Leicester for £28 million and has begun his career in England respectively with five goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

