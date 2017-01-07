Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rooney tied Sir Bobby Charlton's record... or did he?.

Wayne Rooney might not actually have equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s joint all-time leading goalscorer this afternoon.

The forward scored the first goal in United’s 4-0 win over Reading to take his tally to 249 goals, level with Sir Bobby Charlton’s record.

Rooney has endured a difficult 12 months for club and country, but his critics can never take this incredible achievement away from him.

It wasn’t Rooney’s most wonderful finish. He found himself in the right place to steer home Juan Mata’s cross.

Not that he will care. Charlton was in attendance as Rooney tied his record and it won’t be long before the 31-year-old breaks it.

Yet there’s something of a conspiracy going around as to how many goals Charlton actually scored in his Manchester United career.

The Times’ Chief Football Correspondent Oliver Kay took to Twitter to highlight the discrepancy over Charlton’s record.

“… though there’s a strong counter-claim that Charlton’s record is actually 251, including 2 missing goals v Verona in Anglo-Italian Cup,” Kay wrote.

He then sent a link to an article on United’s website about Charlton’s final appearance for United.

'Missing' brace vs Verona in 1973

United mention Charlton’s brace against Verona on May 2, 1973, but they don’t count it as one of his official 758 appearances for the club.

It reads: “Footnote: Sir Bobby subsequently played in the Anglo-Italian Cup, away to Verona on 2 May, and scored twice in United's 4-1 win. However, this game is not counted as one of his 758 competitive appearances.”

Why United don't count the goals vs Verona

ESPN's Mark Ogden explained why Charlton's goals vs Verona don't stand.

Rooney's 249th United goal

Some fans believe Rooney is still two goals behind

Yet there are plenty of fans who believe Charlton’s 250th and 251st goals should count, meaning Rooney would still be two goals behind the 1966 World Cup winner.

How many goals does Sir Bobby Charlton have for Man United? Let us know in the comments section below!

