Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In partnership with inCycle inCycle

Cycling

Chris Froome is a three-time Tour de France winner.

Chris Froome admits to turning down therapeutic use exemption during 2015 Tour de France

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chris Froome turned down the use of therapeutic use exemption (TUE) during his 2015 Tour de France success.

The Team Sky rider, and three-time tour winner, revealed that he rejected medical help in the last week of his second tour triumph.

Froome has admitted to receiving TUEs twice during his career.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old struggled in the final stages of the 2015 campaign, but clung on to win his second yellow jersey by one minute and twelve seconds.

As reported by the Mirror, Froome admitted that he struggled with an unspecified ailment but did not accept any assistance.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

“I didn't feel having a TUE in the last week of the Tour was something I was prepared to do," said Froome.

"It did not sit well morally with me."

Cycling’s policy of using TUEs - where banned drugs are allowed to be used to treat medical conditions - came under scrutiny when Russian hackers published confidential details of athletes’ TUEs.

Froome used TUEs during a week’s oral course of the anti-inflammatory drug prednisolone to treat chest infections that aggravated his asthma in 2013 and 2014.

CYCLING-ESP-TOUR-VUELTA

Former Team Sky teammate Sir Bradley Wiggins also suffers from asthma.

He was found to have three TUEs for the anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone, taken on the eve of the 2011 and 2012 Tour de France and 2013 Giro D’Italia.

Wiggins became the first British rider to win the Tour de France in 2012.

Froome, Wiggins or Team Sky have not been accused of any wrongdoing or breaking any rules in all of the above cases.

However, Froome has said that the TUE system in cycling is “open to abuse”.

CYCLING-ESP-TOUR-VUELTA

He believes that the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) needs to clamp down on their use.

“The fact that we're having that debate about authenticity means there's a problem with the system," he told the BBC.

"I think Wada need to tighten their regulations around TUEs, so they're not something that we question, their legitimacy.

"It's not good for sport in general. The fact that we're discussing the validity of results, that brings it back to the authorities, it is something they need to tighten up on so that there aren't questions being asked anymore."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Laura Trott
Tour De France
Mark Cavendish
Sir Chris Hoy
Cycling
Sir Bradley Wiggins

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again