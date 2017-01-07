The big story everyone seems to be talking about in the wrestling world this past week is the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 show.

Kazuchika Okada retained his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega, a contest many are already calling the match of the year – and it also achieved a six-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

INCREDIBLE MAIN EVENT

It’s no secret that the stars of WWE watched the show, as you’ll be able to see in some of the tweets below, numerous WWE superstars reacted to the fantastic main event.

However, it seems as if WWE officials also watched the match as well, and it could result in them making a strange change to the WrestleMania 33 card in Orlando.

According to the latest episode of The Bryan & Vinny Show, a bunch of WWE’s creative team saw the match between Okada and Omega and were reportedly impressed.

Not only that but after watching the bout, they finally want to have a great main event at WrestleMania 33 - something you'd expect them every year.

WRESTLEMANIA 33 MAIN EVENT

Speaking on the issue, Alvarez said: “Not everybody, obviously, but a whole bunch of people in WWE creative all watched the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match.

“And the idea today is, now, they want a great main event at WrestleMania.”

Vinny responded with: “Oh, now they decided to have a good main event?”

Alvarez added: “Well, they want to close the show with, like, a great match.

“So, I guess that eliminates Braun Strowman from main-eventing.”

The WWE have been criticised in recent years for having below-par main events, matches that don’t deserve to close the show based on what we see inside of the ring.

It’s clear that WWE’s WrestleMania main event policy has always been the crowning end of a long storyline, as opposed to having a match they know will send the fans home in awe of what they just saw, and leave them talking about it like we are with Omega and Okada.

Just last year, we had Roman Reigns and Triple H in the main event, but a more famous and recent example includes the fantastic matches between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker not going on last.

If the rumours are to be believed, we should expect the best match of the night right at the end.

What do you think should be the main event of WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

