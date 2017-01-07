Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ali Al-Habsi makes incredible mistake to allow Marcus Rashford to score

With a little more than 10 minutes remaining, there was very little to play for in Manchester United’s third round FA Cup clash against Reading.

The home side were already 3-0 ahead and the game was petering out.

Well, Ali Al-Habsi will be wishing the remaining 12 minutes or so weren't so eventful. However, he made an incredible mistake which allowed Marcus Rashford to make it 4-0 and saw him humiliated in front of the Stretford End.

Shortly after numerous substitutions, the ball was played back to Al-Habsi who turned toward his own goal.

Then, the goalkeeper did something that everyone has done before in their footballing career. He accidentally kicked the ball as he planted his standing foot, resulting in him miskicking the ball completely.

It saw a gleeful Rashford nip in front on him and smash the ball into an empty net to score his second of the match.

Take a look at the hilarious error:

Of course, whenever a mistake like that is made in a televised match, there are plenty of people on Twitter making fun of it. That’s exactly what happened for the Reading ‘keeper.

Check out some of the best reaction:

Incidentally, Al-Habsi actually signed a new contract for the Royal on Friday but he celebrated his new deal by picking the ball out of his net on four separate occasions.

To be fair, he couldn’t do anything about the first three goals as Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial gave Jose Mourinho’s side a 2-0 lead at half-time.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-READING

Rashford got on the scoresheet when he slotted home from a one-on-one situation before Al-Habsi terrible mistake made it 4-0 and completed the emphatic scoreline.

