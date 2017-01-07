With a little more than 10 minutes remaining, there was very little to play for in Manchester United’s third round FA Cup clash against Reading.

The home side were already 3-0 ahead and the game was petering out.

Well, Ali Al-Habsi will be wishing the remaining 12 minutes or so weren't so eventful. However, he made an incredible mistake which allowed Marcus Rashford to make it 4-0 and saw him humiliated in front of the Stretford End.

Shortly after numerous substitutions, the ball was played back to Al-Habsi who turned toward his own goal.

Then, the goalkeeper did something that everyone has done before in their footballing career. He accidentally kicked the ball as he planted his standing foot, resulting in him miskicking the ball completely.

It saw a gleeful Rashford nip in front on him and smash the ball into an empty net to score his second of the match.

Incidentally, Al-Habsi actually signed a new contract for the Royal on Friday but he celebrated his new deal by picking the ball out of his net on four separate occasions.

To be fair, he couldn’t do anything about the first three goals as Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial gave Jose Mourinho’s side a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Rashford got on the scoresheet when he slotted home from a one-on-one situation before Al-Habsi terrible mistake made it 4-0 and completed the emphatic scoreline.

