Fans who were at the Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat on Friday night were treated with a bit of boxing and MMA-styled action.

Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson was displeased with the physicality displayed by Heat point guard Goran Dragic throughout the game.

In fact, he was so displeased that he took matters into his own hands in the third quarter.

When Dragic was fighting for position on the low block, Clarkson seemed more interested in sending him a message than actually guarding him.

Take a look at the result below.

Clarkson landed a strike, which was a cheap shot shove, to the face of Dragic, who was sent sprawling to the floor. Obviously upset at what happened, Dragic then got up and sparked what turned into a very contentious moment between the two teams.

Clarkson even squared up after Dragic hopped to his feet, apparently ready for battle.

As a result of the incident, both players were ejected after a review by the officials.

Dragic’s ejection hurt the Heat in a big way. Not only did he post 16 points with three rebounds and three assists without turning the ball over in 22 minutes, but he also is the team’s floor general. Clarkson had posted just four points over nine minutes played with two fouls before he was tossed.

In the coming days, expect Clarkson (and perhaps Dragic) to make a donation to the NBA’s league office for his actions on Friday.