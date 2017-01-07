John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cena responded to fans.

John Cena responds to fans complaining that he always kicks out at two

There have been plenty of jokes the WWE Universe has thrown towards John Cena, some of which are still popular today.

The most common one remains the ‘John Cena sucks’ chant, in sync with his theme music.

CENA JOKES

We’ve also heard the nickname ‘Super Cena’ over the years, the ‘lolCenawins’ meme, as well as taking aim at the ‘five moves of doom’.

It’s his sequence of moves he manages to hit after being on the back foot for the majority of the match, hitting two flying shoulder blocks, ducking a clothesline into a spinout powerbomb, the Five Knuckle Shuffle followed by the Attitude Adjustment.

However, another popular Cena joke is how he always manages to kick out at two.

Over the past decade, we’ve seen Cena kick out at the very last second after eating some of the most vicious of finishing moves.

KICK OUT AT TWO

While it’s in reference to his ‘never give up’ gimmick, it grew to become a huge joke that he simply cannot lose, and it's still popular today, as you can see in some of the tweets below.

Now, Cena has responded to those claims on his official Twitter account, all in good fun, of course.

The clip sees Cena lifting 440lbs on the bench press, but his caption is what had fans laughing.

He posted: “440lb ‘pause bench’ @AJStylesOrg will understand why at #RoyalRumble I can kick out at 2! @WWE @TapOut #EarnTheDay.”

If rumours are to be believed, then perhaps Cena will be kicking out at two when he takes on The Phenomenal One on January 29 for the WWE Championship, tying Ric Flair’s record in the process.

What did you make of John Cena’s post on Twitter? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Royal Rumble
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

