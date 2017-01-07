In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Matt Stafford.

A single stat makes the Detroit Lions even bigger underdogs in the playoffs

Detroit is in a strange place for a team that will be participating in Wild Card Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Some fans think that their miracle season could extend even further with a win against the Legion of Boom and their rowdy fans in the Emerald City.

Loudness of the stadium aside, it looks like the Lions have bigger problems on their hands.

According to Pro Football Talk’s report, the Motor City lost every game to a current playoff team that they played this year.

Adding to this harrowing fact is the underlying problem that these losses weren’t as close as some of them appear because of some late scores that show up in the final box score, but didn’t give the team a better chance to win at all.

Lions fans should also take into account their team’s 27 ranked strength of schedule this year, which would just barely put them in the range near bottom of the league.

That weak schedule has allowed them to beat the teams in front of them and claim their spot in the playoffs because they obviously beat the other lesser teams.

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Football can be very random in one game sample sizes and for Detroit, they are going to have to hope they can swing a big game in a hostile environment for the first time this season.

If not, things could get ugly really quickly in the Pacific Northwest.

