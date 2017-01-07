After Jose Mourinho banished Bastian Schweinsteiger from first-team training earlier this season, it looked as though we wouldn’t see the German in a Manchester United shirt ever again.

Schweinsteiger was even left out of the first-team squad photo as Mourinho completely froze him out at Old Trafford.

However, he made an appearance in the EFL Cup against West Ham last month and played his second match of the season against Reading this afternoon.

Like his previous cameo, the World Cup winner was only given around 10 minutes with the game already assured - but Schweinsteiger will just be delighted to be back playing first-team football again.

Once again, the reception he received was incredible showing that he is still loved by United fans.

And he also featured heavily during his appearance against the Championship side. So much so that one YouTube user has already created a video of his highlights during the 4-0 victory.

And his first involvement in the game was simply brilliant.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder sold an opponent with a Cruyff turn being playing a raking 40-yard pass towards Wayne Rooney. The pass was so nearly inch-perfect but was just intercepted by a defender before Rooney latched onto it.

Check it out:

Of course, United fans were never going to miss that and reacted on Twitter:

That involvement appeared to give Schweinsteiger the confidence to get on the ball whenever possible.

The 32-year-old droped deep to pick up the ball from the defence before starting attacks for Mourinho’s side. He also nutmegged a defender late on before he was fouled, winning a free-kick in the final third.

It may have looked simple, but Schweinsteiger’s substitute appearance was exactly what his manager would have wanted - dictating the play and making sure United saw the game out with ease.

Mourinho on Schweinsteiger's future

Before the match, Mourinho suggested that Schweinsteiger could remain at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

"For many months he wasn’t an option; we made that decision. When we brought him back in the first couple of weeks, he was not an option; he was obviously not ready to compete," he said.

"Since then, he’s been working very well and never an injury – he was ill last week, but never an injury. His body is fine, he’s training very well and he’s ready.

"Again, my approach, which I think is the right one from the human point of view, is that if the player is not playing, I cannot stop him to leave – if the offer is right. Bastian played for us some minutes against West Ham and no more than that, but he wants to stay, he is staying and he is an option.”

