Manchester United cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho opted to field a strong side against Jaap Stam's men, with Wayne Rooney breaking the deadlock and equalling Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record after seven minutes.

Anthony Martial then doubled United's lead eight minutes later before a brace from Marcus Rashford, the 19-year-old's second goal coming after an awful goalkeeping error.

Article continues below

Victory for the Red Devils was their eighth in as many games, representing a fantastic run of form.

The afternoon's early kick-off belonged to Rooney, though, with the 31-year-old now just one goal away from becoming United's outright all-time top goalscorer.

Article continues below

Rooney deserves a huge amount of respect for what he's achieved at the club, but it would seem not everyone has a glowing opinion of United's captain.

After referee Andre Marriner blew the final whistle, Rooney could be seen walking around the pitch and shaking every Reading player's hand.

He then walked past former Manchester City youngster George Evans who, incredibly, appeared to reject his offer to swap shirts.

Watch the footage below.

Wow. It didn't take long for football fans to notice Evans' snub and, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below, the opinion was pretty split.

TWITTER REACTS

Like some of the above tweets explain, Rooney will probably care very little about Evans' snub after equalling Charlton's record.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It's a proud moment - I'm hugely honoured. Hopefully I'll be out there on my own soon!"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms