When Chris Paul took the court on Friday night, he made an immediate impact for the Los Angeles Clippers.

After missing the previous eight games while nursing a left hamstring injury, the 31-year-old point guard willed his team to a 106-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings, scoring 14 points while adding six rebounds and 12 assists over 31 minutes.

In his absence, the team went 2-6.

Not only did Paul give the team a spark on the court, but he added to his growing legacy in the process, moving up two all-time lists.

The 11-year veteran passed Rod Strickland to move into 10th place on the all-time assists list.

Now with 7,994 dimes, it seems like coming close to John Stockton’s all-time record of 15,806 is out of the question, but catching Steve Nash at the No. 3 spot (10,335) seems very doable for Paul, barring injury.

“That’s cool, it’s an honor,” Paul told Rowan Kavner of NBA.com after the game. “It’s a privilege. For me, it’s crazy. I’m so competitive I think about all the game I missed because of injuries, but that’s an honor and a privilege. I think it says a lot about my teammates and my coaches that I’ve had over the years.”

Coach Doc Rivers praised his star player. “That’s awesome,” Rivers told Kavner. “I didn’t know that. He’s still got a lot of years left. I got a feeling he’s going to keep going up. He’s one of the greatest passers ever. I think we already know that.”

Further, he is now 15th all-time in the steals category, passing Isiah Thomas.

Kobe Bryant is next on the list, with 1,944 thefts. Paul leads all active players in that all-time category as well.

On the season, Paul is putting up excellent numbers, averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

These all-time numbers are great, but the one accolade he’s chasing is an NBA Championship.

“We’re talented, we’ve got enough guys,” Paul explained to reporters after Friday night’s game. “We’re going to win games, but for us, it’s bigger than that. We can go out…not trying to be funny, but winning 50 games, that’s easy. Not for everybody, but for us, that’s easy. But for us, its big picture. We’re trying to build for something bigger than that.”

With last night’s victory, the Clippers moved to 25-14 on the season and vaulted into fourth place in the Western Conference standings.