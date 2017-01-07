Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Conor McGregor is expected to be out for 10 months.

Joe Rogan names the 'big money' fight involving Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dana White doesn’t expect Conor McGregor to return to the octagon for another 10 months.

“The last conversation that Conor and I had, he was taking 10 months off,” White said, per MMA Junkie. “So everybody keeps talking – I’m not even thinking about Conor. Conor is not in my plans for the next 10 months, at all.

“Conor told me, ‘I’m not available for 10 months. We’re having a baby. My girl stresses out when I fight and I don’t want to put that on her while she’s pregnant.’

Article continues below

“I love it. I respect it. I get it. Do your thing, buddy. And that’s it. He’s not in any of our plans for the next 10 months.”

It’s impossible to overstate just how important McGregor is to the UFC. They can get by in his absence but each main event without him is a great deal less money.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

The UFC will hope that Cody Garbrandt can establish himself as another money-making machine, but there’s simply nobody else like McGregor.

That’s why his return is so highly-anticipated.

His return fight will make the company a great deal of money. However, long time commentator Joe Rogan believes the UFC have missed out on the opportunity to truly make the big bucks.

UFC 205: Press Conference

Rogan's surprise pick for McGregor's big-money fight

Rogan believes the big money fight isn’t McGregor vs Garbrandt, or McGregor vs Nate Diaz III. Surprisingly, he reckons McGregor vs Nick Diaz, Nate’s brother, would have generated some incredibly high pay-per-view numbers.

“I think they missed the boat if they wanted to make the f***ing big money,” Rogan said, per Bloody Elbow. “It’s Nick Diaz vs. Conor McGregor.”

Nick turned down Lawler

The eldest Diaz brother hasn’t fought since 2015 and he was last heard calling out welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Rogan recently admitted that Diaz turned down the chance to fight Robbie Lawler.

“Apparently they offered Nick Diaz Robbie Lawler and Nick passed on it,” Rogan said, per Fox Sports. “That’s the word. That’s the word behind the scenes.

“Maybe I’m not supposed to say that. I wanted to see that fight. I would love to see that rematch.

“But I think Nick wants a (expletive) title fight. I think Nick is like, look I want a big, big name or a title fight.”

Would McGregor be ready to move up to 171lbs to meet Nick Diaz? It would be a big ask, but you wouldn't put anything past him.

Who will Conor McGregor take on in his return fight? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Nick Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Anderson Silva
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again