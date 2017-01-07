Dana White doesn’t expect Conor McGregor to return to the octagon for another 10 months.

“The last conversation that Conor and I had, he was taking 10 months off,” White said, per MMA Junkie. “So everybody keeps talking – I’m not even thinking about Conor. Conor is not in my plans for the next 10 months, at all.

“Conor told me, ‘I’m not available for 10 months. We’re having a baby. My girl stresses out when I fight and I don’t want to put that on her while she’s pregnant.’

“I love it. I respect it. I get it. Do your thing, buddy. And that’s it. He’s not in any of our plans for the next 10 months.”

It’s impossible to overstate just how important McGregor is to the UFC. They can get by in his absence but each main event without him is a great deal less money.

The UFC will hope that Cody Garbrandt can establish himself as another money-making machine, but there’s simply nobody else like McGregor.

That’s why his return is so highly-anticipated.

His return fight will make the company a great deal of money. However, long time commentator Joe Rogan believes the UFC have missed out on the opportunity to truly make the big bucks.

Rogan's surprise pick for McGregor's big-money fight

Rogan believes the big money fight isn’t McGregor vs Garbrandt, or McGregor vs Nate Diaz III. Surprisingly, he reckons McGregor vs Nick Diaz, Nate’s brother, would have generated some incredibly high pay-per-view numbers.

“I think they missed the boat if they wanted to make the f***ing big money,” Rogan said, per Bloody Elbow. “It’s Nick Diaz vs. Conor McGregor.”

Nick turned down Lawler

The eldest Diaz brother hasn’t fought since 2015 and he was last heard calling out welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Rogan recently admitted that Diaz turned down the chance to fight Robbie Lawler.

“Apparently they offered Nick Diaz Robbie Lawler and Nick passed on it,” Rogan said, per Fox Sports. “That’s the word. That’s the word behind the scenes.

“Maybe I’m not supposed to say that. I wanted to see that fight. I would love to see that rematch.

“But I think Nick wants a (expletive) title fight. I think Nick is like, look I want a big, big name or a title fight.”

Would McGregor be ready to move up to 171lbs to meet Nick Diaz? It would be a big ask, but you wouldn't put anything past him.

Who will Conor McGregor take on in his return fight? Let us know in the comments section below!

