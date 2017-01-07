One of the biggest criticisms the WWE has been getting over the past few weeks is that we’re seeing the same opponents do battle every week.

It seems like nobody else on Monday Night Raw can nudge Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho out of the main event picture.

COMMONLY TELEVISED OPPONENTS

Although, SmackDown Live are doing a better job of mixing that up with the likes of The Miz and Baron Corbin competing in numerous main event contests.

Regardless of this, a recent post from Reddit user ‘kw13’ has highlighted which opponents were televised the most in 2016, only counting matches from Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views, with some rather surprising results.

To view the full list of the matches they were involved in, click here.

KOFI KINGSTON VS. LUKE GALLOWS (16)

Rather surprisingly, Kingston and Gallows have been featured together in 16 televised matches in 2016.

As expected, though, most of their contests have been under various tag team stipulations. These include regular tag matches, triple threat tag team, fatal-4-way, six-man and 12-man tags also.

DEAN AMBROSE VS. KEVIN OWENS (16)

Ambrose and Owens also had 16 televised matches, with six of them being singles contests and also shared the ring for the Money in the Bank ladder match, a fatal-5-way, the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series tag team match.

CESARO VS. KEVIN OWENS (16)

Owens and Cesaro seemed to feature in more televised tag team clashes than any other stipulation, with 6 of their 16 contests being a tag team stipulation.

They also featured together in four singles matches, and three fatal-4-way bouts, plus more.

DOLPH ZIGGLER VS. THE MIZ (17)

Ziggler and The Miz has an entertaining feud which saw the former put his career on the line at No Mercy.

Eight of their contests were singles matches, which a seven-man ladder match and the Royal Rumble also featured both men.

CHARLOTTE FLAIR VS. SASHA BANKS (20)

Charlotte and Sasha are tied for first place, and it’s surprising to see that they were only featured in 20 matches together, as it seems like a lot more with their rivalry ending towards the end of 2016.

Amongst those 20, they had eight singles matches, seven tag team bouts as well as participating in an eight-man tag team match.

KEVIN OWENS VS. SAMI ZAYN (20)

The feud between Owens and Zayn has been well documented, and the WWE told a great story between them. The chemistry they share resulted in both of them featuring in 20 matches together in 2016.

This includes eight tag team bouts, five singles contests as well as competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match and the Royal Rumble.

The common trend here either shows that the WWE aren’t using their large roster as well as they could, or that they trust Owens more so than anybody else in the WWE.

Were you surprised by any of the results? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

