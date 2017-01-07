Michael Vaughan has had his say on Kevin Pietersen and it’s what we were all thinking.

The former England captain tweeted that KP still had it after his sensational performance in the Big Bash League.

Pietersen helped his Melbourne Stars side beat their city rivals Melbourne Renegades.

Vaughan knows all about Pietersen’s capabilities at the crease, he was an integral part of the England side that he captained and enjoyed great success with, and he is also England’s all time leading run-scorer.

Back in 2014, Pietersen was told that he was no longer in the national team’s plans and his England career is over.

The decision is still criticised today and many believe that he could still be a star in the England team. The South African-born Pietersen made his England debut in 2004.

He scored a total of 8,181 runs at an average of 47 in 104 Test matches.

In addition, he made 4,440 runs in 136 one-day internationals, and 1,176 runs in 37 twenty20s.

The 36-year-old hit 73 off 46 balls in his innings, which included seven fours and three sixes.

His score helped Melbourne Stars reach 200-7 and Renegades ended on 154-9 to hand Pietersen’s side a comfortable 46-run victory.

It was his second Big Bash League half-century in four days. He made 60 against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

Pietersen has now notched up an impressive 148 runs in three innings for the Stars in the T20 competition.

He guided his team to the final of the competition last year, but they lost out to Sydney Thunder.

They will be hoping to go one better this year, and if Pietersen is to continue this form, then you would not back against it.

Melbourne Stars have played four games so far, winning two and losing two.

They are fourth in the table of eight. The top four sides go through at the end of the group phase to play in the semi-finals.

Their next game is against the Perth Scorchers who sit second in the table.

