For the first half of Manchester United’s clash against Reading, it didn’t look as though it was going to be Marcus Rashford’s day.

The young striker missed numerous chances in the FA Cup clash, most notably an open goal after rounding Ali Al-Habsi.

Luckily for Rashford, goals from Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial meant the Red Devils took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break after a dominant 45 minutes.

Jose Mourinho must have been delighted that his side already had one foot in the fourth round and had seemingly overcome a potentially tricky tie against the Championship side.

But what did Mourinho think of Rashford’s poor finishing?

What Mourinho said to Rashford

Well, after the match, he revealed exactly what he said to his player at half-time.

"I spoke with him at half-time and I told him I don't care about the goals he missed in the first-half," Mourinho said.

"Because he had a big responsibility in the way we were breaking their defensive line, he was playing so well for us, so one more goal, one last goal, it doesn't change, but obviously for an attacking player to score a goal means happiness, means confidence, so good for him.”

"He's very fast and the team with Marcus we know how to change from Marcus and Zlatan there to different players without the kind of movements we have to do.

"And with Marcus, especially in the first-half, we were very objective and we created lots of problems to Reading."

It worked

Mourinho’s motivational words certainly worked a treat.

When Rashford had his next chance, he made no mistake from a one-on-one to put United 3-0 up.

Although Al-Habsi made a horrible error for Rashford’s second goal, the forward deserves a lot of credit. With a little over 10 minutes remaining and his side 3-0 up, Rashford probably wasn’t expected to chase down the opposition goalkeeper. However, he forced him into a mistake allowing him to smash the ball into an empty net to seal the convincing win.

Rashford’s brace meant everyone completely forgot about his poor misses earlier in the match and maybe Mourinho deserves a bit of credit for giving him the confidence at half-time.

