Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Michael Owen.

Michael Owen panned for ridiculous tweet about Brazilian Ronaldo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Michael Owen really doesn't help himself sometimes, does he?

The 37-year-old was a phenomenal striker during his heyday at Liverpool but is now arguably the most hated and criticised football pundit on television.

His dreary commentary and bizarre opinions on BT Sport infuriate football fans to the extent where they abuse him on Twitter.

Article continues below

But does Owen care? Of course he doesn't.

He was up to his usual tricks on Saturday afternoon while attending a presentation in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Owen, alongside Zinedine Zidane, Brazilian Ronaldo and Figo, watched on as Real Madrid's superstar was awarded his fourth Ballon d'Or and posed alongside his collection.

But on an afternoon that was meant to belong to Ronaldo, Owen still managed to divert attention to himself with another ridiculous tweet.

In the post below, attached to an image of him standing alongside Brazilian Ronaldo, he wrote: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!"

Talk about inappropriate. Here's how Twitter reacted, with Owen slammed for his comments.

Ronaldo has a bit of a history when it comes to responding on social media, so here's hoping he puts Owen in his place.

On New Year's Day, for example, he hit back at Toni Kroos for a tweet about Brazil's 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga

Kroos initially posted 'Feliz 2017' on Twitter but replaced the '1' and '7' with Brazil and Germany flags respectively to represent the scoreline.

But Ronaldo had the perfect response by writing the very same but replacing the '2' and '0' instead, alluding to Brazil's 2-0 win over Germany in the 2002 World Cup final, where he scored twice.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Fernando Torres
Brazil Football
UEFA Champions League
Football
Ronaldo
Michael Owen
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again