Michael Owen really doesn't help himself sometimes, does he?

The 37-year-old was a phenomenal striker during his heyday at Liverpool but is now arguably the most hated and criticised football pundit on television.

His dreary commentary and bizarre opinions on BT Sport infuriate football fans to the extent where they abuse him on Twitter.

But does Owen care? Of course he doesn't.

He was up to his usual tricks on Saturday afternoon while attending a presentation in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.

Owen, alongside Zinedine Zidane, Brazilian Ronaldo and Figo, watched on as Real Madrid's superstar was awarded his fourth Ballon d'Or and posed alongside his collection.

But on an afternoon that was meant to belong to Ronaldo, Owen still managed to divert attention to himself with another ridiculous tweet.

In the post below, attached to an image of him standing alongside Brazilian Ronaldo, he wrote: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!"

Talk about inappropriate. Here's how Twitter reacted, with Owen slammed for his comments.

Ronaldo has a bit of a history when it comes to responding on social media, so here's hoping he puts Owen in his place.

On New Year's Day, for example, he hit back at Toni Kroos for a tweet about Brazil's 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

Kroos initially posted 'Feliz 2017' on Twitter but replaced the '1' and '7' with Brazil and Germany flags respectively to represent the scoreline.

But Ronaldo had the perfect response by writing the very same but replacing the '2' and '0' instead, alluding to Brazil's 2-0 win over Germany in the 2002 World Cup final, where he scored twice.

