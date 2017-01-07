With WrestleMania 33 quickly approaching, rumours have suggested that the company are yet to finalise their plans for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It’s something Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has highlighted over the past week, and it seems to stem from the confrontation between Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw.

WRESTLEMANIA 33 PLANS

He suggested that the WWE are now seriously considering other plans for the event in Orlando, with only three matches locked in for WrestleMania 33 by Vince McMahon himself.

Shaquille O’Neal vs. The Big Show, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg are the rumoured match-ups right now.

This puts into question what The Undertaker could be doing on the night.

Names such as AJ Styles and John Cena have been thrown around the most, but in recent weeks, Reigns has also emerged as a serious contender in a potential Universal Championship encounter.

NON-REGULAR STARS

NoDQ.com are claiming that currently, The Deadman is the only non-regular WWE star that will be appearing or competing on the show, effectively ruling out the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, for now at least.

It seems like the change of plans seems to be the WWE’s priority, but Meltzer hasn’t highlighted what the major changes could be.

Most recently, though, it was speculated that the company are considering having a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event, to rival the Wrestle Kingdom 11 event between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega – perhaps the final match of the night could be where the focus is right now.

Once the WWE have locked in every match, then they could focus on the other stars that could appear on the show, as we’ve seen in recent years.

What do you make of the WWE changing their plans this late before WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

