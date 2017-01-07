Chelsea may be five points clear at the top of the Premier League table right now, but the west London club aren't resting on their laurels.

Even before their mid-week defeat to Tottenham, the Blues were considering dipping into treansfer market to boost their squad with some January signings. Having just received £60 million for Oscar, they certainly aren't short of a few quid.

However, according to reports from ESPN today, Chelsea have a plan that could see them boost their already strong defence without spending a penny. By recalling early one of the 38 players they have out on loan.

From Lucas Piazon and Loic Remy to Juan Cuadrado and Lewis Baker, Chelsea currently have a wealth of talent on their books who ply their trade far away from Stamford Bridge.

But it is one on-loan Chelsea player who is still performing in the Premier League on a weekly basis who could return to the Blues for the last five months of the campaign.

Per ESPN, Conte is giving serious consideration to bringing an early end to Nathan Ake's loan spell at Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Eddie Howe's side since joining them at the start of the season, especially in recent weeks. And he's already helped Chelsea's title chances by scoring Bournemouth's very late winner in their incredible 4-3 win against Liverpool last month.

Now, though, he could be having a more direct impact should Chelsea take advantage of the recall clause in his loan deal.

The Blues' defence has been one of the strongest in the league since switching to the 3-4-3 system. However, question marks remain about Marcos Alonso's ability to play the left wing-back role.

Bringing the versatile Ake back into the squad would, therefore, add depth in the position - he can play centre-back or full-back - as well as adding another left footer to the squad.

Speaking about the talented youngster recently, Conte admitted he'd been impressed with what he had seen at Bournemouth.

"Ake is a really good player and now in the last five games he's started to play with Bournemouth and is playing every game," Conte said at a news conference on Friday, via ESPN.

"Honestly, I'm evaluating his situation, because Ake could be an interesting opportunity in this window, yes, for us."

With Kurt Zouma also expected to return from injury in the near future, Chelsea could boos their impressive defence without even having to dip into the unstable January transfer market at all.

