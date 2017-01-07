Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have had quite the rivalry since their first meeting in 2006, with Murray needing five attempts to finally get a victory over his Serbian counterpart.

Both players are known as two of the greatest of the modern era, and the battles the two have shared have been gruelling and intense, often with a lot at stake.

The pair are currently fighting for the Qatar Open Championship, and as of this article being written Djokovic is leading the charge for the title.

Article continues below

Nonetheless, Murray isn't going down without a fight, and after the longest rally of the match he hit one of the finest shots you'll see to take the advantage against the Serb.

Watch the video further down this article.

Article continues below

The two competitors are not unfamiliar with each other, and there's very little to split them on paper.

Murray is an inch taller and a week older, but besides that, the only differences come in technical style.

Djokovic has asserted himself the superior of the two, winning 24 matches as opposed to Murray's 11.

Murray, however, has only got better with age, and is currently undefeated in his last 28 ATP Tour matches. He is bidding to extend that record as well as adding another championship to his name.

It was Murray who came out the victor last time out too in the final outing of 2016.

Not only was there a championship on the line there, but the winner would end the year as the number one ranked tennis player in the world - an opportunity which Murray would not pass up on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms