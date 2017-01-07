Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal fans are blaming one player after conceding 'awful' goal vs Preston

Despite facing Championship opposition in Preston North End in their F.A. Cup Third Round tie, Arsenal fielded a fairly strong starting XI.

Aside from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and David Ospina, the other nine starters are all Premier League regulars. That didn't stop them falling behind to their hosts inside the first 10 minutes, however, after some questionable defending.

Preston's Callum Robinson slotted the ball past Ospina to give the underdogs the lead and, almost as soon as the ball hit the back of the net, Arsenal fans on social media had identified the man most at fault for conceding.

The goal itself will be one that left Arsene Wenger pulling his hair out on the sideline, as Arsenal failed to pressure in midfield before, somehow, conspiring to give Robinson an open look at goal from just outside the six-yard box.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi won't look back on the goal fondly. However, it was the oft-criticised Gabriel who has bore the brunt of the backlash.

The Brazilian centre-back hasn't wowed the Gunners faithful with his defensive prowess since arriving at the Emirates.

And, in somehow managing to set up the pass to Robinson by ricocheting the ball off a Preston opponent and effectively back through his own legs, the early goal at Deepdale certainly wasn't his finest moment in an Arsenal shirt.

A point Gooners on Twitter are only too aware of...

Some did at least share around the blame amongst the Arsenal players...

Arsenal have a strong history in the F.A. Cup under Wenger, but the Frenchman may be wishing he hadn't rested Laurent Koscielny for this year's Third Round fixture.

There is, of course, plenty of time for the Gunners to turn around the game and find a goal of their own.

For Gabriel's sake, let's just hope it is the Brazilian defender who finds the back of the net.

