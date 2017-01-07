Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

You’d forgive Sir Bobby Charlton for starting to feel a bit of anger towards Wayne Rooney.

In 2015, the Manchester United forward broke Charlton’s record for the most goals scored for England.

And then, this afternoon, he equalled his all-time goalscoring record at Manchester United and will surely surpass it in the coming weeks.

Article continues below

Charlton was in attendance for the FA Cup clash against Reading - like he always is - and witnessed Rooney’s 249th goal in a United shirt.

And, unsurprisingly, the camera panned straight to Charlton as soon as Rooney opened the scoring against the Championship side with his knee.

Article continues below

While Charlton no doubt celebrated when Rooney first scored, he appeared on the camera looking rather unimpressed. Everyone around him - including his wife - was clapping but he just looked on.

Charlton's reaction

Take a look:

Twitter reacts

Of course, plenty of people picked up on this on Twitter and there was quite the reaction. Check it out:

However, an image has also emerged on Charlton looking happy the moment Rooney hit the net - maybe this was before he realised who the scorer actually was.

Rooney’s opener allowed the Red Devils to comfortably go on and win 4-0 to ease into the fourth round. Further goals from Anthony Martial and a brace from Marcus Rashford meant it was an unhappy return to Old Trafford for Reading boss Jaap Stam.

Rooney on equalling the record

After the match, Rooney admitted that he was proud to equal Charlton’s record but is keen to be the outright top goalscorer.

"It is a proud moment. To do it at such a massive club like Manchester United, I am hugely honoured and it is really proud moment for me. It was not something I could have imagined," he said.

"You don't think that far ahead, but I have been at this club a long time, it is a huge part of my life and it is an honour to be up there alongside Sir Bobby.

"You want to do records in front of your home fans and we have got two home games coming up and hopefully I can get the next one in one of those."

Rooney will no doubt be eyeing United’s next fixture as the ideal opportunity to become United’s all-time record goalscorer. The opponents? Liverpool.

You certainly wouldn’t back against him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms