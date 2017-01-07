One big match has already been announced by the WWE for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which will see Roman Reigns defend his United States Championship.

The odds will be stacked against him, though, when he’s forced to defend his title in a 2-on-1 handicap match against Chris Jericho and current Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

TITLE PLANS

It’s already been revealed that Reigns and Owens will do battle at the Royal Rumble event later this month for the Universal crown, and many are suggesting his next title defence could be the night he’s finally dethroned before the Rumble.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, according to Ring Side News, the plans could be very different.

Apparently, the WWE still have strong plans to make Reigns a double champion.

This means he should be retaining his United States title on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and chances are, he dethrones Owens at the Royal Rumble as well.

DOUBLE CHAMPION?

Ring Side News are also claiming that he could be holding the strap for a while, defending it through WrestleMania 33 in Orlando and there have been numerous names speculated to compete against either Reigns, or for the title.

A match between Reigns and Goldberg was teased earlier this week, while Cena and The Big Dog also shared a spat on Twitter.

The biggest name, though, is clearly The Undertaker.

There have been numerous reports over the past seven days that Vince McMahon is seriously considering having The Phenom go up against Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Whether fans want it or not is a different story, but it seems as if Vince isn’t going to budge from his stance of making Reigns a double champion in 2017.

Should WWE make Roman Reigns a double champion in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms