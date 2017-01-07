The Golden State Warriors suffered the ignominy of dropping a 24-point lead at home to the Memphis Grizzlies last night as they suffered an overtime defeat.

Kevin Durant's selfish play upset Stephen Curry and Draymond Green - especially Green who was visibly frustrated and let his feelings be known to the small forward - as he missed a crucial shot late in the fourth after demanding the ball from Curry.

The whole debacle showed that, despite being 31-6, everything is not ok with the Warriors. There are still some issues the team needs to sort out.

Blowing leads is not a good trait - they were up big over the Cavaliers on Christmas Day before LeBron and co. took the win - and there are visible chemistry issues as Curry continues to try and accommodate Durant's arrival in the Bay Area.

Despite sitting top of the Western Conference, and boasting an NBA-best record, their six losses highlight a big concern. Five of the defeats have come against teams who are expected to make it to the playoffs and could cause issues for the soft-centred Warriors.

The Grizzlies, who play every game with playoff intensity and have beaten the 2015 champions home and away, will be top eight in the west while San Antonio and Houston are hot on Golden State's heels for the number one seed. Their other defeat, of course, came against the Cavs.

Having won 73 games last season and ended the campaign without a ring, the Dubs will be under no illusions that there is a long road ahead. However, a statement needs to be made by the 'superteam' that they can handle the pressure.