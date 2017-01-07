Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Conor McGregor.

Brilliant video emerges of Conor McGregor's 2016 highlights

Twenty-sixteen was an eventful year for Conor McGregor - and that's an understatement.

From defeat at UFC 196 to Nate Diaz, to beating the American six months later and then becoming lightweight champion against Eddie Alvarez, there were plenty of ups and downs for the Irishman.

And then there were the press conferences, with McGregor single handedly taking on Diaz's entourage in August by throwing objects at them and shouting "get the f*** out of here".

An equally exciting 2017 now awaits - his wife is expecting their first child - though it'll be hard to top a year where he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously.

A complilation video has now been created of McGregor's 2016 and it's a brilliant watch.

The footage below, per BT Sport, captures the many highs and lows McGregor experienced en route towards making history.

THE NOTORIOUS

There's a good reason why McGregor is currently the biggest name in UFC.

What the future holds for the Notorious remains to be seen but according to commentator Joe Rogan, there is one fight that could have made him "big money".

UFC 205: Press Conference

He told Bloody Elbow: "I think they missed the boat if they wanted to make the f***ing big money. It's Nick Diaz vs. Conor McGregor."

So, McGregor against Nate Diaz's brother... The ultimate bragging rights.

