Giannis Antetokounmpo is on track to achieve something never seen in NBA history

Giannis Antetokoumpo is currently second in fan voting for the Eastern Conference frontcourt positions at All-Star 2017. Trailing to only LeBron James, the Greek forward is one of the many young stars taking the NBA by storm this season.

Having missed the playoffs last season, the Milwaukee Bucks are sixth in the east with an 18-17 record and much of their success has come through the 22-year-old, who showcased his elite level following the All-Star break in 2016.

The Greek Freak is leading the Wisconsin-based organisation in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, which is impressive in its own right, but right now the former 15th pick is on track to be the first player in recorded history to finish top 20 in each category.

As we approach the All-Star break, Antetokounmpo is the 12th highest scorer in the league right now with 839 points, averaging 24 a night. He is also 20th in assists, with 200 - averaging 5.7 per game.

The Athens native is pulling down nine boards a night and has 315 for the season, leaving him in 17th. He has the fifth most steals and blocks with 67 and 72 respectively - averages of 1.9 and 2.1.

There is a consensus around the league that Giannis is showing the signs of being a future MVP, and the stats are there to back it up. But with Khris Middleton set to return next season, it will be interesting to see if his statistics remain at such a high level.