Kevin Love has some advice for Kyle Korver on playing with LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially completed their deal to acquire sharpshooter Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks. The finer details of the trade have been confirmed and the three-point specialist has been added to the Cavs' plethora of distance shooters.

The defending champions have sent a future first-round pick alongside veterans Mo Williams and Mike Dunleavy to Georgia in return for the 35-year-old former All-Star.

Korver, despite warming up, did not play during the Hawks' win over the New Orleans Pelicans as new circulated about his future earlier this week and he did not travel with the team to Dallas ahead of their game against the Mavericks.

After J.R. Smith was struck down with a thumb injury, which requires surgery and will see him miss up to 14 weeks, Cavs GM David Griffin wasted no time in moving for Korver, who had lost his place in Atlanta's starting five.

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks

Korver's new teammate Kevin Love had some advice on playing with LeBron James. According to James Herbert, the former Minnesota star said: "When you catch the ball, shoot it."

With Iman Shumpert, Love, Channing Frye and Kyrie Irving, the Cavs already have a number of shooters ready to take advantage of LeBron's incredible court awareness. Adding Korver - a plus-40% shooter of open threes - just improves their chances of retaining their crown.

NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Kevin Love
LeBron James

