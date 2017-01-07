The All-Star fan vote has, for the second year in a row, seen Zaza Pachulia collect a crazy amount of votes and leave him in contention for a place on the Western Conference team for the February event.

Last season, as a Dallas Maverick - and when fan voting accounted for 100% of the vote - the Georgian narrowly missed out on a spot in the team. This year, the first release of voting has Pachulia - now a Warrior - in second behind his teammate Kevin Durant for a spot in the west's frontcourt.

Speaking before yesterday's embarrassing collapse against the Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green, who was fifth in the west frontcourt voting, was asked about his teammate's position, to which he responded: "Yeah, shot out to Zaza. Big ups to Zaza.

"I can believe it, he won't tell me how he keeps doing it, whatever he is doing. He won't share the wealth."

Green went on to admit that last season it did annoy him that Pachulia picked up so many votes, but this season he is able to find the funny side of it.

Asked if it's due to Pachulia being with Golden State, the 2015 All-Star added: "Yes and it's not going to piss you off two years in a row, I think it's pretty hilarious."

Green went on to call the NBA's alteration to All-Star selection the 'Zaza rule' and said: "I don't know how they're going to work against that one, though. He up a lot of votes."

When told that the player and media vote will likely cancel out the fan rush, Green stated: "If I was Zaza I'd be pissed. I'm definitely voting for Zaza. Yeah, we're going to start campaigning for the players to vote for him too."