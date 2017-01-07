Wayne Rooney may have grabbed the headlines after drawing level with Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record, but it wasn't a bad afternoon for another of Manchester United's forward.

Marcus Rashford took full advantage of a rare place in United's starting line-up on Saturday afternoon as he bagged a brace in their 4-0 win over Reading in the F.A. Cup.

The 19-year-old bounced back from missing a couple of chances in the first-half to score twice in the second 45 minutes - sending a reminder of his talents to manager Jose Mourinho in the process.

Article continues below

But it wasn't just his two goals that drew plaudits from the Old Trafford faithful. The young England international was a handful throughout the game and gave his opponents all sorts of problems.

And a video that has emerged since the full-time whistle isolating Rashford's individual highlights against the Championship side shows just why United fans can be so enthusiastic about what is to come in the next few years.

Article continues below

Pace, power, composure, work rate, vision and, after one that got away, a clinical finish, all make it into the four-minute long highlight video.

We're not sure what we enjoy watching most. His excellent foot work at the 30 second mark? His relentless forward runs putting Reading defenders on the back foot? Or the fact he absolutely smashed the ball home from about a yard out after Ali Al-Habsi's howler.

After impressing against West Ham last week in an appearance off the bench, Rashford continues to show that he has the talent to have a very long and successful career at United. Much like his strike partner, Rooney, has enjoyed.

And he definitely has a big fan in former Red Devils star and captain, Rio Ferdinand.

The defender-turned-pundit took to Twitter not long after Rashford's impressive F.A. Cup performance to sum up just why the youngster is so dangerous.

Although he is struggling for starts right now, that doesn't mean Mourinho isn't a big fan of Rashford, either.

Indeed, speaking after the 4-0 win, the Portuguese manager had special praise for his striker.

"I spoke with him at half-time and I told him I don't care about the goals he missed in the first-half," Mourinho said, via the Manchester Evening News.

"Because he had a big responsibility in the way we were breaking their defensive line, he was playing so well for us, so one more goal, one last goal, it doesn't change, but obviously for an attacking player to score a goal means happiness, means confidence, so good for him.

"He's very fast and the team with Marcus we know how to change from Marcus and Zlatan there to different players without the kind of movements we have to do.

"And with Marcus, especially in the first-half, we were very objective and we created lots of problems to Reading."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms