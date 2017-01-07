Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

PG.

Video: Lucas Perez's brilliant touch set up Giroud's last-gasp winner vs Preston

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For the second time in a week, Olivier Giroud provided a last-gasp goal to save Arsenal's blushes.

After scoring the Gunner's third goal against Bournemouth in mid-week, the French striker bagged a crucial winner in the 88th minute of Arsenal's third round F.A. Cup tie against Preston North End.

This time, though, Giroud won't be criticised for his celebrations after finding the back of the net. That's mainly because he was absolutely mobbed by his Arsenal teammates.

Article continues below

Indeed, instead of soaking up the moment for himself, the 30-year-old appeared to spend most of his celebration crediting the work of his strike partner, Lucas Perez.

And, considering the Spaniard's exceptional touch and vision to set up the winner, you can understand why he got a special word in the ear from Giroud.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

New York Giants coach bans one thing ahead of important playoff game

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The bizarre way a Pittsburgh restaurant is pledging their support ahead of Miami Dolphins match

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

The strange reason WWE want a ‘great’ WrestleMania 33 main event

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

John Cena tweets hilarious response to popular criticism from WWE fans

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Neymar has left a comment on Toni Kroos' controversial New Year post

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Twitter can't stop laughing at Charlton's reaction to Rooney's goal vs Reading

Quite a few players would have simply taken control of Giroud's flick on before assessing their options. And that's probably what the Preston players were expecting to happen.

Perez, though, had other ideas as he produced a perfectly timed back heel into the path of his teammate. From there, Giroud did the rest.

The celebrations said it all...

Given Arsenal trailed 1-0 to Preston after the first half, progressing to the fourth round of the F.A. Cup without the need for a replay is a bonus.

Nevertheless, the fact they needed a last-gasp goal to see off Championship opposition won't have done much to take the pressure off Wenger and co. after a difficult spell of results.

Still, a win is a win, and Gooners can take pleasure in seeing two off their strikers link up so brilliantly.

Preston North End v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Petr Cech
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again