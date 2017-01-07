For the second time in a week, Olivier Giroud provided a last-gasp goal to save Arsenal's blushes.

After scoring the Gunner's third goal against Bournemouth in mid-week, the French striker bagged a crucial winner in the 88th minute of Arsenal's third round F.A. Cup tie against Preston North End.

This time, though, Giroud won't be criticised for his celebrations after finding the back of the net. That's mainly because he was absolutely mobbed by his Arsenal teammates.

Indeed, instead of soaking up the moment for himself, the 30-year-old appeared to spend most of his celebration crediting the work of his strike partner, Lucas Perez.

And, considering the Spaniard's exceptional touch and vision to set up the winner, you can understand why he got a special word in the ear from Giroud.

Quite a few players would have simply taken control of Giroud's flick on before assessing their options. And that's probably what the Preston players were expecting to happen.

Perez, though, had other ideas as he produced a perfectly timed back heel into the path of his teammate. From there, Giroud did the rest.

The celebrations said it all...

Given Arsenal trailed 1-0 to Preston after the first half, progressing to the fourth round of the F.A. Cup without the need for a replay is a bonus.

Nevertheless, the fact they needed a last-gasp goal to see off Championship opposition won't have done much to take the pressure off Wenger and co. after a difficult spell of results.

Still, a win is a win, and Gooners can take pleasure in seeing two off their strikers link up so brilliantly.

