Understandably, the wrestling world is still raving about NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 event that took place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

More specifically, fans still aren’t over the incredible main event between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, a contest which saw The Rainmaker retain his gold against The Cleaner.

WRESTLE KINGDOM 11

Reviews have been glowing for that match, and despite losing, Omega’s stock has been rising at a meteoritic rate worldwide.

However, strange social media activity over the last couple of days has got fans either excited - or upset - as to what could be next for Omega.

Omega was hardly featured at New Year Dash – the equivalent to Raw after WrestleMania – then word started to spread that he could be taking some time off.

However, Omega posted a tweet confirming that he’s leaving Japan, and continuing his path elsewhere.

Of course, a move to the WWE is what instantly comes to mind, just one year after AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura made the same move.

Based on recent comments, the WWE is the last thing on Omega’s mind, as he’s hit out at numerous wrestlers for joining WWE just for a paycheck, amongst other criticism.

WWE MOVE?

Despite the comments he’s made, fans will know he could simply be working the audience, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer highlighted that a move could be possible.

Commenting on the F4W forums, he posted: “If WWE wants him, they will get him unless he doesn’t want to work the schedule.

“[Kota] Ibushi didn’t want to work the schedule. [Zack] Sabre wasn’t exactly given a monster money offer.

“His value has never been higher. The only reason they don’t get certain guys is the mentality that we’re WWE and people will work twice as many dates for the same or less money because we’re WWE, or they are guys really not making big money on the indies.

“If they put $750,000 down per year on a three-year deal, I don’t see them turning it down, and they could easily afford that nor would it be overpaying to do so, but for most guys, they can get them for a lot less.

“I don’t know Kenny, but I do know WWE doesn’t like anyone getting a buzz with another company.”

Only time will tell whether he’s ready to jump ship, but with Meltzer revealing that Omega's old deal expires on January 31, there could be an interesting few weeks ahead of us.

