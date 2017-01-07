Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Manchester United have found their best form under Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

Paul Scholes reveals how Manchester United can rejoin the Premier League title race

After a slow start to the season, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have finally hit top form and proved that with a comfortable 4-0 FA Cup victory over Championship promotion chasers Reading on Saturday.

While Royals fans and the neutral supporters would have been eyeing a cup upset in the first of Saturday's cup fixtures, those hopes were scuppered early on following a seventh-minute Wayne Rooney goal.

An Anthony Martial strike and Marcus Rashford brace rounded off a comfortable afternoon for Mourinho's men - seeing them progress to the fourth round - and has boosted their confidence further ahead of a crunch fixture against Liverpool next weekend.

But while it was a pleasing afternoon for Red Devils fans, Mourinho knows tougher tests lie ahead in the Premier League - where they are chasing a return to the Champions League and currently sit three points off a top four spot.

However, United legend Paul Scholes believes victory next weekend over Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Liverpool - who are currently second to Chelsea in the Premier League - could reignite their own title challenge.

"I think the future's great and if they can beat Liverpool next week I think they can be back in the Championship race," Scholes admitted, as per the Mirror.

And Mourinho's current unbeaten streak with United makes it hard for anyone to make a counter argument for the former midfielder's claims.

Red Devils unbeatable

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions - stretching back to their disappointing 2-1 away defeat to Fenerbahce in the Europa League back in early November - and have won their last eight.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-READING

Mourinho now must seek a seventh straight victory against United's bitter rivals Liverpool, which will, in turn, not only take them a step closer to an unlikely league title success this season but also on course to match the streak that the Portuguese's former club, Chelsea, had put together in recent weeks.

United currently boast the longest winning streak in the Premier League (6), following Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to rivals Tottenham during the week. However, Klopp's men will be no easy test when they head to Old Trafford next Sunday.

Mourinho's injection of confidence

The Reds will be desperate to bounce back from their disappointing 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Sunderland and close the gap on Chelsea, but Scholes has backed the confidence that Mourinho has instilled in his team to take them a long way.

"The manager had a big job on his hands to try and rebuild confidence in his team, and he's probably done it ahead of schedule." said Scholes.

FFBL-EUR-C3-ZORYA-MAN UNT

"Now they look a really good team. They've got their confidence back, he added some real quality in Zlatan, Pogba and Mkhitaryan - who looks like he's starting to become a real Man United player now."

Even if other results were to be in United's favour next weekend, the chances of Mourinho's men returning to the top four for the first time since their 2-1 league defeat to Manchester City in September are very slim, considering the Citizen's superior goal difference.

