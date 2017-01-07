Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray serve up brilliant Qatar Open final

Novak Djokovic has defeated Andy Murray to retain his title the Qatar Open.

Murray was holding on to a winning run of 28 games heading into the final, in what would be the pair's 36th meeting since they first played each other in 2006.

Despite ending 2016 the victor in the French Open against his Serbian opposition, the Brit couldn't maintain the form which earned him the title of world number one at the end of the year and eventually succumbed to Djokovic.

The Serb opened the match with the first serve, and notched the first point as Murray returned the serve into the net. Despite an early mistake from Djokovic - he sent a drop shot into the net - he took the first game.

Early indications showed that this would be a game decided on a mistake, as Murray drew the scores level only after gifting Djokovic another point. The Serb was left unhappy with a finger bleed and quickly moved to stop play, allowing his physio to cover him with as much tape as a finger could possibly take.

After further back and forth the pair drew level at 3-3 in the first set, and it was from there that Djokovic would thrive. He took the next three games in emphatic fashion, cranking up the pace and the power on his serves, leaving Murray yelling in frustration.

Murray has never come back from a first set loss to Djokovic, and a number of miscued shots suggested that record was set to continue as the rivals headed into the second set.

Murray battled to stay level early on but it was Djokovic who took the lead once again in the second set.

The Serbian began to put some distance between the two at the 3-3 mark once again. At 4-3, Djokovic slipped on the court and hit his head off the court, something which didn't initially seem to affect him as he took a 5-3 lead.

Yet seeing his opposition only a game away from the match sparked Murray into life, and the Brit left Djokovic frustrated as he secured the next three games to take the game to a third set.

From looking like the wheels had come off, Murray was now looking like he was riding the waves. He took the first game of the third set after dancing towards the net, and Djokovic looking shakey.

With the championship at stake the two stepped up their serves and gave one another very little in the initial six games of the third set. Unfortunately Murray squandered two opportunities to go two games clear with the score at 3-2, and Djokovic held.

Djokovic then put to bed any notion that he was tiring as he won a number of long rallies. The crowd rose for the Serbian as he took a 5-3 lead, and despite Murray fighting back to 5-4, he suffered another mistake. Game, set and match Djokovic.

Andy Murray will remain world number one despite being defeated, and it leaves the competition looking fierce heading into the Australian Open.

