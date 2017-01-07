George Evans explains why he refused on-pitch shirt swap with Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney had a pretty good day on Saturday, all things considered.

The England international captained Manchester United to an emphatic 4-0 win over Reading in the third round of the F.A. Cup, and equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record for the Red Devils when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Rooney was the victim of a seemingly embarrassing situation after final whistle, though, when Reading's George Evans rejected his offer of swapping shirts in front of the TV cameras.

The apparent snub, as you might expect, was the talk of social media as rival fans took great pleasure in seeing Rooney left a little red faced.

The fact Evans is a former Manchester City youth product only added to the intrigue about just why he might have turned down the chance to get his hands on what is actually a pretty historic Rooney jersey, given the circumstances.

However, as it turns out, Evans wasn't making some huge stand for the blue half of Manchester, and he isn't one of the Rooney critics that are out there.

That's because, as he proved with a photo uploaded to his own Twitter account, the Reading player did actually exchange shirts with the United forward once the two teams had left the pitch and made it down the Old Trafford tunnel.

And his reason for rejecting the initial offer? He seemingly didn't want to rub salt in the wounds for the Royals after a "disappointing day".

His explanation may ruin what was a viral story, but the 22-year-old's touch of class will go down well with his own supporters after what was a disappointing day at Old Trafford.

As for Rooney, it might surprise some United fans to see the England captain was so willing to get rid of his shirt in the first place.

Having bagged his 249th goal for the Red Devils, he is now level with the legendary Charlton in the club's illustrious scoring charts.

Considering his comments after the game, however, maybe Rooney isn't too bothered about keeping the shirt that saw him draw level with Sir Bobby because he doesn't think it'll be too long before he is out at the top of the record books on his own.

"It's a proud moment to do so at such a massive club like Manchester United," he told BT Sport.

"I'm hugely honoured to be able to play for this football club but to be up there in terms of goals with Sir Bobby is a really proud moment for me.

"Hopefully I'll be up there on my own soon!"

