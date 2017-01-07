While 2016 proved to be a fantastic year for the women of WWE, fans are wondering how they can top that as we enter 2017.

We saw a Hell in a Cell contest, an Iron Man match and the female athletes proved they’re more than capable of main eventing any show.

SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR WOMEN

That’s despite the WWE drawing a lot of criticism for having Charlotte Flair battle Sasha Banks for longer than originally planned, as opposed to SmackDown Live who have seemed to use their roster far better.

Although, Charlotte did reveal that she and The Boss wanted a ladder match towards the end of last year, rather than the Iron Man match.

So, it shows that the ambition is definitely there, with a Money in the Bank also being a popular stipulation.

Now that we’re heading towards the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, it was only a matter of time before a potential woman’s Rumble idea was brought forward.

Recently, Bayley appeared on the Montgomery Advertiser’s Piledriver podcast, discussing the potential of it happening.

WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE

While you’d expect her – or anyone else for that matter – share great excitement at wanting it, the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship revealed there’s no chance it can happen right now.

She explained: “I know of honestly think we need a few more girls to do something like that, because the guys have 30-men.

“We don’t have many girls. Even if it was Raw and SmackDown combined, I don’t think it would make it 20.

“If we had more girls brought in, maybe like, NXT girls, that would be really cool and I think it would be a lot of fun.”

She isn’t wrong, it would be a fantastic idea but combining the main roster female stars, there are only 18 that can participate.

Throw in the NXT women that have appeared on television, there are 26, which seems like a great number, but not all of them would be ready or deserving for a historic opportunity like that.

While it’s not totally out of the equation, perhaps taking baby steps in 2017 would be the smart move to build-up to these rewards, rather than dish them out all the time.

