After just seven minutes, it seemed that the FA Cup was working its magic on Preston North End when Callum Robinson gave the hosts a shock seventh-minute lead against Arsenal.

The first-half certainly seemed to favour the Championship outfit, who will feel aggrieved that they didn't go in at half time 3-0 up, with Preston squandering a couple of glorious opportunities to double their lead.

However, as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knows too well, when you're coming up against Olivier Giroud, that the game is most definitely not over until the referee's whistle sounds.

United were on course for a Premier League victory at home to Arsenal back in November, only for the France striker to pop up in the 89th minute to steal a share of the points.

And the 30-year-old did the same at Deepdale this time around, to ensure Arsene Wenger's 100% win record in the third round of the FA Cup continued.

A second-half fightback from Arsenal helped to secure a 2-1 win, thanks to an immediate response from Aaron Ramsey after the break. And he, plus the Gunners' match winner, Giroud, revealed what left the north Londoners so surprised at half time.

“We wanted to start the game better than the last game in Bournemouth," said Giroud, as per 101 Great Goals. “They surprised us with their commitment.

“We were not in the game in the first half and we obviously wanted to bounce back in the second half and show character.

Leaving it late

"We’ve done it with (the) early goal in the second half with Aaron (Ramsey). And after, we pushed until the end and one more time, we score in the last minute."

Giroud was once again on hand to complete a miraculous comeback in the Gunners' recent 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth, with an injury-time goal, after Wenger's men had come from three goals down.

But the Frenchman admits Arsenal must start the games as well as they end them from now on, following recent slow starts.

“One more time we’ve shown a very strong team character, but we want to start better the games," Giroud added.

“They (Preston) put a lot of intensity in the duals, all the team was beaten, it was not Arsenal. We wanted to show something else in the second half. We’ve done it, but we need to start better the game.”

Ramsey, too, admitted Preston had the better of Arsenal in the first half and knows exactly how tough the Championship is - having competed in England's second tier with Cardiff City.

Ramsey ends drought

And the 26-year-old's experience appeared to help, as he produced an immediate reply, with a fine strike straight after the break.

“Obviously it was nice to score, to get on the scoresheet, finally, and that gave us a bit of momentum to go forward and win the game from a late winner from Olly (Giroud)." said Ramsey.

“I’ve played in the Championship and I know how difficult every game is and they proved that in the first half. They took us by surprise; their level of commitment and effort, and we didn’t match that.

“Second half, we needed to have a different attitude and then I think we showed that."

Having helped to contribute with a goal in Alexis Sanchez's absence, Ramsey now hopes his FA Cup strike will give him a much-needed boost - with his goal the Welshman's first of the campaign for Arsenal.

“Finally one has gone in so hopefully a few more will follow," Ramsey added. "But I’m just happy that we won the game in the end.”

