One of the most famous and bizarre storylines in WWE’s history is during the Attitude Era, which saw Vince McMahon’s Corporation merge with The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness.

Amongst the many moments that took place during the memorable feud, perhaps the most famous moment to come from it all was that Vince was unveiled as ‘The Higher Power’ that had been controlling The Deadman.

IT WAS ME, AUSTIN!

That brought us the infamous line, ‘it was me, Austin, it was me all along’, something fans still recognise to this day as he tried to bring him down.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, according to former long-time WWE producer Bruce Pritchard, ‘The Higher Power’ was supposed be somebody else completely.

In an idea that Vince apparently shot down, Christopher Daniels is said to be the man that was supposed to play him.

Article continues below

Fans will know that Daniels went on to have a fantastic career on the independent scene and alongside the likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, he was responsible for helping make TNA a success during its prime.

He’s also often seen as one of the best wrestlers that didn’t end up signing with the company, but according to Pritchard, his arrival could have been historic had Vince agreed to it.

Speaking on the 22nd episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, he went on to reveal how Daniels was Vince Russo’s pick to play that role, and how height seemed to be the strange reason why it didn’t go through.

CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

He said: “The original idea was ‘The Fallen Angel’ Christopher Daniels.

“And then Vince saw him and said, ‘absolutely not’. [McMahon did not like Daniels’] size. [He] just didn’t see it.

“Chris was working out in California and Chris was working indies and different things and I was a big fan of Chris Daniels too at the time.

“I liked the ‘Fallen Angel’ gimmick and I want to say we had Chris under a developmental deal for a little while. [He] just didn’t see it. He just looked at him and he didn’t see it. He was dead from the get-go.

“Height, height, height, and again, first impressions of Vince looking at him.

“And I don’t know where Vince saw him or what the presentation was at all, but all of a sudden, it was, ‘nope, not him – don’t have anything for him.’”

It’s a real shame Vince rejected the idea because of his size, as playing that sort of character didn’t need somebody of a larger build or height.

It looks like WWE missed out on a fantastic talent, and Daniels was unfortunate not to share his skills on the biggest stage possible.

What do you make of Vince McMahon nixing the idea of Christopher Daniels being in The Corporate Ministry storyline? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms