In December 2006, Carmelo Anthony led the NBA in scoring. Sitting behind him in second was Allen Iverson, who was headed to Denver to team up with Anthony and in the process form one of the most intriguing and surprising star duos in league history.

If the same stat leaders were to join forces today, we would have Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis in a starting lineup. Perspective enough?

Five days remained until Christmas and Nugget fans were unwrapping a gift they couldn’t possibly match when the real presents needed tearing through. Denver sent Andre Miller, Joe Smith and two 2007 first round picks to Philadelphia for the services of Allen Iverson, the original ‘AI’ when these days we only talk about something far more scientific. Reebok’s biggest ambassador since cornrows began, Iverson was despite all the talk of being past his prime at 31 years of age averaging 31.2 points and 7.3 assists a game. In other words, prime numbers.

The hair, the baggy shorts, the chains; this transcendent talent was joining a small market team in the thin air of Colorado, one that already had one of the best offensive players in the game, Anthony, at the age of just 22.

This was a championship move, a team creating space and giving up picks midseason to co-align two stars - one new and one old - to win now. This move far exceeded the hope a portion of Knicks fans had when Derrick Rose joined Anthony in New York last offseason, mostly because unlike Rose, Iverson’s health hadn’t been much of a concern. If anything he had played too many games. If you could put Rose with Anthony before 2011 and shaved three or four years off Iverson’s legs when he jumped to Denver, you may have had a match.