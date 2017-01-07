Ross Brawn weighs in on Schumacher-Hamilton comparisons

Former Ferrari and Mercedes technical director Ross Brawn says it is difficult to compare Formula One's current leading star Lewis Hamilton to one of the sport's most famous men, Michael Schumacher.

Brawn - who worked with Schumacher during his time at Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes - retired from his role as team boss at Mercedes in 2014, a year after he began working with Lewis Hamilton.

Over his career, teams running with Brawn in an essential role won a combined 16 constructors' and drivers' championships.

Article continues below

The engineer speaks very highly of the sport's most successful star, Schumacher, saying, via ESPN:

"He just adored getting his backside into a racing car, and he's hugely self-motivated. That was a combination that was very difficult for people to beat."

Article continues below

Schumacher won seven World Championships during his career, as well as a record 91 races, leaving him the only driver to have won more than Lewis Hamilton (53 wins).

Having already claimed three World Championships, Hamilton has established himself among the F1 greats, but Brawn says there is still something that sets him apart from Schumacher.

"Michael generally had to build a team with Ferrari. He went through that process and Lewis has not done that. Not because he's not capable, because he's never needed to," he said.

"He certainly contributed a lot to Mercedes but he didn't find a team at quite the same time as Michael found Ferrari in the 1990s. Michael's contribution to the Ferrari team in the late 90s and 2000s was very significant."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms