Despite it being the third round of fixtures for many clubs still in the FA Cup, there is a long way to go before the final at Wembley on May 27.

However, it's never too early to mark out our early favourites to lift the famous old trophy at the end of the campaign, is it?

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling decided to fire the question at one of their most recognisable pundits, Paul Merson. And his answers were certainly not too easy to digest.

Indeed, it is the FA Cup and anything can happen on any given day. But few, if any, would have tipped Merson's three potential candidates for the famous walk up the Wembley steps to collect their winners' medals.

And, as we now know, there is a good reason for that.

Merson, an FA Cup winner with Arsenal back in 1993, surprisingly did not tip the Gunners to reclaim the trophy from Manchester United this season, and nor did he back the Red Devils to retain it.

Merson tips outsiders

Instead, the 48-year-old went with Everton, Stoke or Bournemouth to win the FA Cup this season, believing that the Premier League big guns' attentions are elsewhere.

“Everton, definitely, Stoke and I’ll go Bournemouth," said Merson on Sky Sports.

“I just think they’re three very good football teams, with good players that are not getting relegated and they’re not getting in the top six.

"And I think they are at a stage later on in the competition where they can rest players for Premier League games and they’re good enough to go to the top six and get a result.

"I think the top six teams have got too much to play for and I think if they could be out of this tournament they’d be out of it."

Prediction blunder

However, for anyone who followed Saturday's FA Cup action, they would have noticed that no sooner had Merson made his bold predictions, his cup favourites were to exit at the first hurdle.

Everton suffered an immediate exit from the competition after a brace from Ahmed Musa, following Romelu Lukaku's opener, turning the tie on its head and ensured the Premier League champions were in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, in arguably the biggest shock of the day, Millwall knocked out Bournemouth with a convincing 3-0 win at The Den and Stoke were another victim of a big upset, as Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a 2-0 win away from home.

The results have probably left Merson a little red faced, and the former winger may have to think a bit harder and more carefully before the fourth round if he's asked for his predictions again. Although, Jeff may reconsider doing so next time around!

