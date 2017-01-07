Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Not long after Arsenal needed a last-minute winner against Championship opponents in the F.A. Cup third round, one of their long-time transfer targets was bagging his new team's seventh goal of the night in another cup tie.

Julian Draxler, fresh from his £30 million transfer from Wolfsburg to PSG, made his debut for the Parisian club as a second half substitute on Saturday night as they took on fellow Ligue 1 side SC Bastia.

And the man who was linked to Arsenal for what seemed like an eternity - as well as Liverpool more recently - didn't take long to make his mark as he found the back of the net just 29 minutes after coming off the bench.

Thiago Silva, Adrien Rabiot, Christopher Nkunku, Thiago Motta, Lucas Moura and Angel Di Maria had all got themselves on the scoresheet as PSG ran riot at the Parc des Princes.

And Draxler added the cherry on the cake in the final moments after being played through by an excellent reverse pass from former Premier League misfit Hatem Ben Arfa.

The German international showcased exactly why he was so highly sought after amongst Premier League clubs, too, as he sprinted away from the Bastia defence before showing great composure to dink the ball over the opposition goalkeeper with perfection.

Of course, one game doesn't define a decision, but perhaps Arsene Wenger - known for watching virtually every game possible - will have a pang of regret when he watches Draxler's goal.

Especially given just how tough his current squad made getting a result against a team from the division below earlier in the day.

As you can tell, though, PSG themselves were pretty happy with Draxler's immediate impact...

And the player himself will have been glad to have ended the day far better than it began. That's after he was forced to sing an initiation song in front of his new teammates.

Let's just say he is better with his feet than he is with his voice...

