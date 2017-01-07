Dele Alli is going from strength to strength at Tottenham, and his two goals against bitter rivals Chelsea, to end their 13-game Premier League winning streak in midweek, reinforced that point.

He is just 20 years old, but already showing the ability of someone ten years his senior. So it's no wonder some of the world's biggest clubs are targeting him.

Spurs know they will have to put up a fight to keep one of their star players, who enjoyed a sensational debut campaign at White Hart Lane last season - narrowly missing out on the league title.

However, Real Madrid have already made known their interest in taking the talented midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu, and it appears their bitter rivals are also now ready to battle it out for the England international.

According to the Mirror, Barcelona are ready to step up their interest in Alli, who cost £5 million from MK Dons in the 2015 winter transfer window, and would have to splash out at least £70 million to land the player.

Los Blancos are desperately hoping that the Catalan giants put off their interest until the summer, when their transfer ban ends, meaning they can challenge their La Liga rivals for the youngster's signature.

La Liga clubs do battle

Barcelona are not understood to be considering a move for Alli this winter, but it will generate an interesting transfer window in the summer for Tottenham, as the situation is under their complete control.

The Spurs midfielder only signed a new deal at White Hart Lane in September, which will keep him at the club until 2022, meaning they are neither under any pressure to sell and his price tag is continuing to soar.

Tottenham, however, know too well it's a near-impossible task to keep ahold of their prize assets when Real come calling, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale having left in successive summer transfer windows, between 2012 and 2013, for a combined value of £115 million.

Spurs reluctant

And with their White Hart Lane home under redevelopment, costing them £750 million, they would undoubtedly welcome some huge finances further down the line.

However, they do not wish to let go of such a promising youngster who is only going to get better with age and experience, with Alli in just his second season in the Premier League.

Tottenham's key man made his senior England debut in 2015 and, barring his international woes with the Three Lions at Euro 2016 last summer, is destined for a very bright future at the highest level of the game.

