It seems inevitable that James Rodriguez's future lies away from Real Madrid, after reportedly falling out with boss Zinedine Zidane.

Having made a £63 million move to Los Blancos in July 2014, from AS Monaco, the Colombian attacking midfielder has failed to truly live up to expectations in La Liga, and his game time has dwindled.

That, in turn, has lead to a fall out between the Real outcast and his manager, with the 25-year-old having made just 17 appearances for the reigning Champions League holders in all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are both reportedly interested in the Colombia international, however, as per the Mirror, it is potential suitors Manchester United that James is calling on to save him from his nightmare in the Spanish capital.

The south American is at an age where he is expecting and demanding much greater game time than he is receiving at the Bernabeu, and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has already been in talks with the Red Devils' executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.

James shares the same agent as United boss Jose Mourinho, who is being kept up to date on the matter - while the Portuguese may have to ship out unwanted stars Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay in order to make way for the Colombian's arrival.

United tempted to revive interest

Louis Van Gaal had previously tried to prize James away from Real, but Mourinho is not as keen as his predecessor - although he would welcome the chance to bolster an already star-studded midfield at Old Trafford.

James would set back United around £60 million and the deal could happen as early as this month, while midfielder Schneiderlin is nearing his exit to Everton.

Chelsea are understood to have cooled their interest after failing to agree to meet Real's price tag for a player who has failed to secure regular first-team football in the Spanish capital.

Colombian free to join United

And that has made way for James to move to Old Trafford and provide Mourinho with another option in midfield, in their bid to resecure their place in the Champions League and compete for the Premier League title.

Following a rare start for James, in a 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Sevilla - in which the Real outcast scored twice, James said: “Real Madrid is the club I dreamed about.”

However, ultimately, his Los Blancos dream seems to be all but be over, regardless of whether United can get a deal over the line before the end of this month's transfer window.

