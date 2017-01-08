Saturday was a pretty good day for Wayne Rooney.

Not only did his side progress to the next round of the FA Cup, he also finally equalled the goal scoring record set by club legend Bobby Charlton.

The 31-year-old took just seven minutes to bag his 249th goal for the Red Devils with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both chipping in to complete the scoring.

Article continues below

And while everyone connected to the club was pleased for Rooney, who has endured something of a dry spell in front of goal this term, Jose Mourinho had a stark warning for him to not get too carried away.

He explained that though it was a momentous occasion, he still hasn't broken the record and Mourinho wants him to remain focussed and keep finding the net.

Article continues below

"A more special day will arrive,” Mourinho told BT Sport via the Daily Mirror. “It was great but I want one more goal!

“He is an amazing guy in the group and we all want him to do that. To have Wayne as the top scorer in a club like this is magnificent for him."

Mourinho was also pleased to see his side find the net in such a fashion against Reading after he felt that they had not been so ruthless in the league lately.

"We play well, but not better than in some matches in which we did not win," he said.

"Everything is built on some not so good result.

“It was very important for the creation of empathy and a strong group."

United are now unbeaten in their past 14 games, and though they still occupy sixth place in the Premier League table, they are now just three points behind Tottenham in third.

They take on Hull in the EFL Cup on Tuesday before a crucial meeting with Liverpool next weekend, which will likely provide a true picture of where they are as a side.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms