Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jose Mourinho.

What Jose Mourinho told Wayne Rooney after equalling Man United scoring record

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Saturday was a pretty good day for Wayne Rooney.

Not only did his side progress to the next round of the FA Cup, he also finally equalled the goal scoring record set by club legend Bobby Charlton.

The 31-year-old took just seven minutes to bag his 249th goal for the Red Devils with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both chipping in to complete the scoring.

Article continues below

And while everyone connected to the club was pleased for Rooney, who has endured something of a dry spell in front of goal this term, Jose Mourinho had a stark warning for him to not get too carried away.

He explained that though it was a momentous occasion, he still hasn't broken the record and Mourinho wants him to remain focussed and keep finding the net.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

"A more special day will arrive,” Mourinho told BT Sport via the Daily Mirror. “It was great but I want one more goal!

“He is an amazing guy in the group and we all want him to do that. To have Wayne as the top scorer in a club like this is magnificent for him."

Mourinho was also pleased to see his side find the net in such a fashion against Reading after he felt that they had not been so ruthless in the league lately.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-READING

"We play well, but not better than in some matches in which we did not win," he said.

"Everything is built on some not so good result.

“It was very important for the creation of empathy and a strong group."

United are now unbeaten in their past 14 games, and though they still occupy sixth place in the Premier League table, they are now just three points behind Tottenham in third.

They take on Hull in the EFL Cup on Tuesday before a crucial meeting with Liverpool next weekend, which will likely provide a true picture of where they are as a side.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Jose Mourinho
FA Cup
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again